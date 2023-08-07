MYCOM OSI announced as finalist in Light Reading's prestigious Leading Lights Awards 2023 for Network and Service Automation

The Outstanding Use Case: Network and Service Automation category brings MYCOM OSI to the finals for 2023

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leader in Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), has been named as a finalist in the Outstanding Use Case: Network and Service Automation category of the 2023 Leading Lights, the global communications industry awards program run by Light Reading (www.lightreading.com). The Leading Lights Awards recognize the industry's top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovation.

The Outstanding Use Case: Network and Service Automation award is awarded to the company that uses new technology to reduce the time it takes to set up, deploy, integrate, scale or secure network infrastructure, network services or applications.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading said, "Now in its 19th year, the Leading Lights is Light Reading's way of recognizing the innovation, technical and market achievements of the evolving global communications industry. And now more than ever if you're a Leading Lights finalist, you should be proud of your ability to stand out."

"We are proud of this nomination as it recognises our disruptive innovations in Service Assurance," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. "Our continued efforts to support CSPs on their journey towards Zero Touch Operations and autonomous networks through our Automated Service Experience Assurance Solution, leveraging the award-winning (EAA) Service Assurance suite, is being increasingly recognised as key for the CSPs' 5G/enterprise service offerings."

