MYCOM OSI announces EAA GenAie beta, a generative AI powered application to empower Telco business executives and enhance operational efficiencies

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced at DTW 2024, Copenhagen, the beta release of EAA GenAie, a generative AI application enabling data-driven decision-making for business executives and operations engineers.

Built on top of the award-winning EAA platform, proven in some of the world's largest and most complex Tier-1 CSP networks, GenAie is engineered to enhance business and operational decision-making by converting complex data into clear, actionable insights. GenAie supports strategic initiatives and long-term planning for CSPs by providing comprehensive analysis with a complete view and correlation of network data across multiple dimensions.

The EAA GenAie application leverages network domain consolidation, data normalization, automation and intelligence, offered by MYCOM OSI's award-winning EAA platform and applications by extracting and correlating network capacity and utilization data, infrastructure and customer experience metrics. GenAie offers business users a holistic view of their network operations using a comprehensive approach that enables natural language prompting for correlation of capacity planning and expansion data, traffic analysis, network performance, incident data, and device performance metrics. CSPs can proactively identify trends, anticipate service and capacity needs, and optimize infrastructure investments, with an aim to reduce cost of operations and enhance customer experience.

The EAA GenAie application, available as a cloud-based SaaS offering in collaboration with Amazon Bedrock and other GenAI frameworks also offers an on-premises solution, seamlessly integrating with multiple LLMs.

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI, said, "The EAA GenAie is an essential application enabling business transformation for CSPs. It enables data-driven decision-making for executives, with an objective to democratize access to network, service and customer insights for the CSP's NOC, SOC, CRM and B2B organizations. With the GenAie beta release, we have taken a big step forward in creating 'Network Expert LLMs' for telco business scenarios."

Paul Ghanime, VP of Product Management at MYCOM OSI, said, "GenAie has been designed to empower CSP frontline operations and business teams through natural language insights into complex network and service issues. GenAie facilitates executive discussions by providing comprehensive insights to support strategic business decisions, offering clear visibility into key performance indicators and trends. Its analytical capabilities optimize resource allocation and ensure seamless network scalability."

The EAA GenAie application beta will be demonstrated at the MYCOM OSI booth at DTW 2024 in Copenhagen.

