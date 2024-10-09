MYCOM OSI appoints John Turnbull as Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced the appointment of John Turnbull as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Turnbull will be responsible for global sales operations across EMEA, Asia Pacific and the Americas, while driving strategic relationships with key telecom ecosystem partners.

With over 20 years of experience in the telecom industry, Turnbull is recognized for his ability to drive revenue growth and scale go-to-market organizations for long-term success. During his 17+ years at Cisco, he led teams working with the world's largest CSPs, crafting and executing sales strategies that resulted in significant growth across Cisco's entire Services Portfolio. More recently, Turnbull spearheaded revenue growth for a global IT Lifecycle Management company, where he was responsible for Sales, Marketing, Partnerships, and Customer Success.

Andrew Coll, CEO at MYCOM OSI, said, "We are delighted to welcome John to the MYCOM OSI leadership team. With his extensive industry expertise and proven ability to drive growth and transformation, John has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today's CSPs. His track record of fostering innovation and delivering results through customer-centric strategies makes him the ideal leader to support our customers as they embrace cutting-edge automation and AI solutions. I am confident that under John's leadership, we will continue to strengthen our customer partnerships and enable them to unlock new levels of operational efficiency and business success."

Known for his customer-first mindset, Turnbull will play a pivotal role in strengthening customer engagement and ensuring long-term success for both MYCOM OSI and its customers.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer at MYCOM OSI at such an exciting time for both the company and the telecom industry," said John Turnbull. "As CSPs face increasing pressure to evolve their networks and unlock new revenue streams, I am eager to collaborate closely with our customers and partners to accelerate their transformation journeys. With our cutting-edge innovations, including advancements in AI and GenAI, MYCOM OSI is uniquely positioned to deliver the automation, optimization, and customer experience improvements our clients need to stay ahead. I look forward to leading the charge in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers across both mobile and fixed-line markets."

