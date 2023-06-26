MYCOM OSI commits to TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) to support business and operational agility for telecom operators through interoperable components and Open APIs.

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that it has signed TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) manifesto.  By adopting ODA's highly automated (zero-touch) operations and end-to-end management of complex services across digital ecosystems it enables MYCOM OSI to deliver higher quality services at a lower cost.

By adopting ODA's principles, MYCOM OSI will contribute to driving business and operational agility for telecom operators including the use of the extensible TM Forum Open APIs. By utilizing the same ODA capabilities between partners and developers it will significantly reduce the time-to-market for new services.

MYCOM OSI joins a group of 130+ leading technology partners committed to building and marketing their products and capabilities in a manner consistent with the ODA component definitions and supporting the relevant Open APIs within each of their relevant products.

"MYCOM OSI's contribution is welcome as it will enable ecosystem players to simplify the telco ecosystem, which is the crux of ODA manifesto," said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "MYCOM OSI's experience and expertise in Service Assurance will contribute to the innovation that ODA enables, and the vision of how the industry can collaborate for the benefit of service providers, vendors, and customers."

"We are delighted to offer the experience and capabilities of an integrated and open Service Assurance system to the ODA forum," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. "We are aligned with the ODA strategy of OSS component interoperability and transformation through a flexible, modular architecture. We commit to the design principles and essential standards required to enable a truly 'plug and play' set of technology capabilities to support our customers. Our market-leading Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) suite, combined with the agility, flexibility and reliability of our SaaS offering, is today an essential component of telco digital transformation, as new converged mobile and fixed line networks and enterprise services are rolled out."

