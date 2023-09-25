MYCOM OSI launches AInsights application enabling predictive operations and assurance of telco networks

News provided by

MYCOM OSI

25 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

Offers the benefits of predictive AI-based insights to automate network operations and maximize customer experience

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that it has enriched its Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) applications portfolio by launching AInsights application for predictive AI-based insights, combined with a comprehensive Data Fabric that powers Big Data Lakes with normalized network and service data. This critical enhancement to MYCOM OSI's EAA suite enables CSPs to continuously predict the performance of their network and services, and to proactively identify and resolve problems before they impact their customers. This is specifically essential for the delivery and the assurance of high reliability and low latency 5G enterprise services.

The MYCOM OSI AInsights application is available as part of its SaaS offering operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as well as the CSPs' private clouds. With this, MYCOM OSI customers and partners will benefit from high scalability and low-error predictive data insights from the network and its services in near real-time. AInsights' replicable data models can be applied to different network functions for a deeper 360-degree network view. A factory approach using Open APIs enables intelligent data to be consumed seamlessly by any component of the CSP ecosystem.

"We are delighted to extend the benefits of EAA to CSPs through unique AI-driven insights to support their growth and transformation plans," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. "AInsights enables CSPs to rapidly move from reactive to predictive assurance and operations of their network and services. The Data Fabric capability will deliver the high-quality data that is critical to the success of such AI initiatives. This exciting launch is a step forward in achieving our vision for EAA to becoming the brain of Autonomous Networks."

