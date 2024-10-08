MYCOM OSI's Assurance Cloud Service launches AWS Graviton support for higher performance and energy efficiency

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced AWS Graviton support for its network performance management application, PrOptima (part of EAA Service Assurance portfolio). By enabling AWS Graviton-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), MYCOM OSI's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) can take advantage of AWS's performance, energy efficiency and price benefits.

Arm-based AWS Graviton compute instances leverage AWS's extensive expertise in systems design and cloud infrastructure to deliver the best price-performance over comparable x86-based instances for various workloads running on Amazon EC2. By building applications that support AWS Graviton-based Amazon EC2 instances, MYCOM OSI expects to see up to 30% better compute performance for analytical workloads and lowering of compute costs by up to 15%. With Graviton4-based instances using up to 60% less energy for the same performance than comparable EC2 instances, MYCOM OSI can reduce the compute carbon footprint of its applications by an estimated 45%. AWS Graviton4 also supports the latest DDR5 memory, which provides 50% higher memory bandwidth compared to DDR4, to improve the performance of memory-intensive applications.

"In an age where costs are rising, it is important to innovate and bring on board the cost-performance and sustainability elements of AWS Graviton," said MYCOM OSI's Dirk Michel, SVP SaaS and Digital Technology. "Our innovative Cloud Service provides mission-critical assurance applications, supported by AI and automation. Providing a differentiated and increasingly energy-efficient service is a win for all our SaaS customers and the planet."

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at [email protected].

