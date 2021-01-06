MycoMeditations' Psilocybin-Assisted Wellness Retreat Announces New Leadership and Its Early 2021 Program Calendar

TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MycoMeditations, a world leader in the evolving fields of legal psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism announced Justin Townsend as its CEO and Lead Facilitator and the departure of Eric Osborne from the company.

Townsend's appointment comes on the news that MycoMeditations' Founder and former Head Facilitator Eric Osborne decided in late 2020 to devote more energy to another existing venture and exit from operations and affiliation with MycoMeditations.

Townsend who served as its hands-on CEO and a lead facilitator for the company since 2019 has mutually agreed with Osborne and team members to take on the full visionary leadership and day-to-day management of MycoMeditations. He has had multiple successful roles serving as CEO, board member and investor across a range of innovative companies and is excited to bring his success and leadership to the rising field of psychedelic wellness.

"We are very proud to be at the helm of expanding this world-leading enterprise in the field of psychedelic therapy and wellness retreats," said Townsend. "We recognize the early vision and work of Eric, and now as he pursues his passion for the expansion of psychedelic advancement and information sharing, we wish him well," said Townsend.

"As I look forward to this change and my focus on my non-profit PLEDG organization, I must say in retrospect that our family's tenure with MycoMeditations and the service we provided has been rewarding beyond our wildest dreams," said Osborne.

MycoMeditations is scheduling new retreats in Jamaica, where the use of psilocybin is legally permitted and it offers an established, effective and repeatable model of wellness retreats, often delivering transformative results for guests. They have released a new COVID-19 sensitive retreat schedule for early 2021.

With a record of more than 750 guests successfully completing psilocybin-assisted retreats and a Five Star Rating on TripAdvisor, MycoMeditations offers proven, professional and personalized healing experiences for depression, anxiety, and other conditions in a safe, beautiful and caring setting. All retreats are in compliance with health and safety protocols recommended by the Jamaican Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization involving COVID-19.

About MycoMeditations

MycoMeditations, a world leader in the expanding fields of legal psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism is driven by its commitment to charting a new way forward for psychological care, therapeutics, research and legalization by providing safe, life-affirming experiences guided by expert facilitators and mental health professionals.

SOURCE MycoMeditations