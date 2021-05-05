MycoMeditations' Psilocybin-Assisted Wellness Retreat Urgently Addresses COVID-19's Impact on Mental Health

TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MycoMeditations, a pioneering leader in the evolving fields of legal psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism, is urgently addressing COVID-19's psychological impact, as nearly a quarter of its guests have expressed that the mental and emotional burden catalyzed by the pandemic is a significant deterrent to their psychological well-being.

With vaccination rates increasing and more people becoming comfortable with travel, MycoMeditations sees a strong need to address the mental fallout from COVID-19 by offering a psychological healing experience in a safe, beautiful and caring setting.

"Many of our guests have an urgent need to address the emotional and mental health burden of COVID-19," said Justin Townsend, MycoMeditation's CEO and Lead Facilitator. "Guests have talked about the loss of loved ones, being hospitalized for COVID-19 and the everyday scenarios of living under the stress of COVID-19," he added.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states COVID-19 has made it more challenging for people to access mental health services and indicates one in four adults reported experiencing symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder in February 2021, a significant increase from the prior year.

"The combination of uncertainty and social distancing induced by the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to excessive fear, loneliness and depressive thoughts, and current studies show psilocybin's ability to relieve symptoms of depression, end of life anxiety, social stresses and PTSD," said Townsend.

MycoMeditations guests are pre-screened prior to arriving for health-related issues so as to provide MycoMeditation's professional staff with insights of an individual's physical and mental state. The guest to staff ratio is three to one or lower.

With a record of more than 750 guests successfully completing psilocybin-assisted retreats and a Five Star Rating on TripAdvisor, MycoMeditations offers proven, professional and personalized healing experiences for depression, anxiety, and other conditions in a safe, beautiful and caring setting. All retreats are in compliance with health and safety protocols recommended by the Jamaican Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization involving COVID-19.

About MycoMeditations

MycoMeditations, a pioneering leader in the expanding fields of legal psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism is driven by its commitment to charting a new way forward for psychological care, therapeutics, research and legalization by providing safe, life-affirming experiences guided by expert facilitators and mental health professionals.

