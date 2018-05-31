MyComputerCareer Stands in Support of Veterans

MyComputerCareer prides themselves on delivering positive student outcomes through their graduation, placement and certification pass rates. Their Information Technology Security Systems program delivered a 100% job placement rate paired with a 90% graduation rate in 2017.

Anyone interested in learning more about MyComputerCareer should visit www.mycomputercareer.edu or speak to a Career Advisor by calling 866-606-6922.

"Veterans have served our country with honor and we are proud to provide them with opportunities to obtain an education with the support that they need to get into the I.T. industry. Our Veteran students and employees make us a stronger organization because of the experiences they bring to our campuses and the service they have provided to our country," said Tony Galati, CEO of MyComputerCareer.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. The Military Friendly® designation process includes extensive research and a data-driven survey of leading organizations nationwide. Their methodology, criteria and weightings are developed with the assistance of an independent advisory council of educators and employers that are tested each year based upon the weightings and methodology established by Victory Media.

"All of our Military Friendly® award recipients set the standard for excellence," said Daniel Nichols, Chief Product Officer of Victory Media and head of Military Friendly® development. "They offer exceptional examples of what it means not just to build a program that meets federal requirements, but one that serves the military and veteran community from classrooms to careers."

MyComputerCareer will offer six different options to begin your I.T. career in the upcoming month, with specific program information, start dates and locations found below.

The Information Technology Systems Administrator Program (ITSA) is a foundational I.T. program that positions students to earn up to 9 in-demand I.T. Certifications from Microsoft, Linux, Cisco and CompTIA partners. The ITSA courses will be held on all seven MyComputerCareer campuses, as well as offered online through the school's LIVE Online Internet Distance Learning program. Start dates for the ITSA course are

June 4, 2018 ,

, June 5, 2018 ,

, June 11, 2018 ,

, June 12, 2018 and

and June 22, 2018

The Information Technology Systems Engineer Program (ITSS) is an I.T. course designed for students interested in specializing in a career in I.T. Security that positions them to earn up to seven advanced I.T. Certifications from Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA and EC-Council partners. The start date for the ITSE program for June is

June 18, 2018

About MyComputerCareer.edu

Launched in 2007, MyComputerCareer provides technical training, certification preparation and job placement support for adult learners looking to enter the Information Technology industry, as well as professionals seeking career advancement. Courses are taught online and at its seven campuses. Students who complete MyComputerCareer's Technology programs may earn up to 13 highly valuable I.T. Certifications in areas ranging from Operating Systems to Computer Networks and Cyber Security.

For media assistance, please contact:

Jenny Nichols

765-714-7272

jennyn@mycomputercareer.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycomputercareer-stands-in-support-of-veterans-300657401.html

SOURCE MyComputerCareer

Related Links

http://www.mycomputercareer.edu

