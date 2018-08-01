MyComputerCareer Stands in Support of Veterans Transitioning to the Civilian Workforce

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Anyone interested in learning more about MyComputerCareer should visit http://info.mycomputercareer.edu/militarypressrelease.

For more than a decade, the Military Friendly® ratings have set the standard for companies and colleges that provide positive employment and education outcomes, as well as incorporating social and community supports for service members, veterans and their families.

MyComputerCareer prides themselves on delivering positive student outcomes through a student focused education experience. The Information Technology Security Specialist program delivered a 100% job placement rate paired with a 94% graduation rate in 2017 (Interactive Distance Learning Columbus Campus).

"Veterans have served our country with honor and we are proud to provide them with employment opportunities. Our Veteran students and employees make us a stronger organization because of the experiences they bring to our campuses and the service they have provided to our country." said Tony Galati, CEO of MyComputerCareer.

MyComputerCareer will offer six different options for I.T. programs in the upcoming month, with specific program information, start dates and locations found below.

The Information Technology Security and Administration Program (ITSA) is a foundational I.T. program that positions students to earn up to 9 in-demand I.T. Certifications from Microsoft, Linux, Cisco and CompTIA partners. The ITSA courses will be held on all seven MyComputerCareer campuses, as well as offered online through the school's LIVE Online Internet Distance Learning program. Start dates for the ITSA program are

August 20, 2018

August 21, 2018

August 31, 2018

September 17, 2018

September 18, 2018

The Information Technology Security Specialist Program (ITSS) is an I.T. program designed for students interested in specializing in a career in I.T. security. This program positions students to earn up to 7 advanced I.T. Certifications from Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA and EC-Council partners. Start date for the ITSS program is

October 1, 2018

About MyComputerCareer.edu:



MyComputerCareer provides technical training, certification preparation and job placement support for adult learners looking to enter the Information Technology industry, as well as professionals seeking career advancement. Students of MyComputerCareer's Technology programs earn valuable I.T. Certifications in areas ranging from Operating Systems to Computer Networks and Cyber Security. More information about MyComputerCareer can be found at www.mycomputercareer.edu, with specific military program information at www.mycomputercareer.edu/military.

About Military Friendly ® Employers:



The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY:



Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.victorymedia.com.

For additional assistance or to arrange interviews, contact:



Jenny Nichols



765-714-7272



jennyn@mycomputercareer.edu

SOURCE MyComputerCareer

Related Links

http://www.mycomputercareer.edu

