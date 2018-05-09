MyComputerCareer.edu Provides Fast Track to In-Demand Jobs

MyComputerCareer is helping to redesign what post-secondary success looks like. This college, while offering a less 'traditional' educational pathway, is helping hundreds of students pass industry specific I.T. certifications and obtain employment in Information Technology with their graduation, placement and certification pass rate standards.

Just like other colleges, MyComputerCareer is accredited by an independent auditing body recognized by the US Department of Education. Specifically, we answer to the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). They evaluate the programs and practices regularly against high performance standards that must be met to retain their approval.

MyComputerCareer is required to maintain a minimum 67% graduation rate and then successfully have 70% of their graduates placed in I.T. career positions. However, it's not uncommon for MyComputerCareer to exceed these standards and student outcomes are taken very seriously. Many traditional colleges and universities are not held to these standards or forced to report their student outcomes to uphold accreditation.

The students can be anyone. You don't need any previous I.T. experience. You may or may not be successful in another career. You can be right out of high-school or an experienced adult. You can have a full-time job or be unemployed. Many students have families and need to keep working while attending school. They also need flexible scheduling that allows them time to do just that.

Billy S. from the Dallas Campus says "Before attending classes at MyComputerCareer, I was an Operating Manager. I am a U.S. Air Force Veteran and I have held mostly management and supervisory roles. I visited two other schools before MyComputerCareer, but MyCC impressed me the most. You could see that everyone truly cared. They all had smiles on their faces and made me feel at home. I never thought I was smart enough to work in I.T. but MyComputerCareer helped me attain my goals. I am 3 months into the program and I have had several phones calls for interviews. I have had to walk out of class 5 times today to answer calls from employers and setting up interviews."

Graduates of these programs are eligible for Lifetime Career Services from the school. These services include career placement assistance, exclusive on-campus hiring events, resume writing services and interview preparation. The school also gives its students and graduates access to a large network of employer partners.

Anyone interested in learning more about MyComputerCareer should visit www.mycomputercareer.edu or speak to a Career Advisor by calling 866-606-6922.

About MyComputerCareer.edu

MyComputerCareer provides technical training, certification preparation and job placement support for learners looking to enter the Information Technology industry. MyComputerCareer is a technical school with courses taught online and at its seven campuses in Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and Texas. Students who complete MyComputerCareer's Information Technology programs may earn valuable I.T. certifications in areas ranging from Operating Systems to Computer Networks and Cyber Security.

In addition, active military and military veterans can utilize their GI Bill benefits. GI Bill is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at http://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.

