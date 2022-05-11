MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Commercial Construction

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Based MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) celebrated the 35th anniversary of its commitment to excellence in the commercial construction industry. Founded in 1987 by Charles R. Myers, MYCON flourished into an industry-leading, award-winning general contractor with 200 employees, two offices with plans for expansion, and diverse projects spread throughout the United States.

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. executives at Cinco de MYCON (left to right) Vice president of estimating Lou Arrieta, Jr.; vice president of business development Dana Walters; partner and senior vice president Justin Jeffus; president and CEO Charles R. Myers; CFO Malynda Dickinson; partner and vice president Ryan Stoll.

"It's incredible the growth we have seen over the years," said Charles R. Myers, president and CEO of MYCON. "We are on track to surpass our five-year financial goal in under two years. Our focus on investing in people, processes, and market diversification has helped us get to where we are today – exceeding all expectations."

In 1987, Myers borrowed $2,000 from his parents and started MYCON in his converted garage. Alongside his parents and a fourth person who served as a project superintendent, MYCON's first project was an interior finish out of a small jewelry store on Inwood Road in Dallas. MYCON then expanded into additional markets, completing renovations and tenant improvements, additions, and new construction projects. In 1999, Myers purchased the historic J.P. Dowell Hardware Store building in Downtown McKinney, Texas, which served as MYCON's home office until 2017.

The firm has since relocated to a larger office space in Dallas, located off Dallas North Tollway and Trinity Mills Road, opened a second office in College Station, Texas, and will establish a third office in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

"I am proud of our dedicated team's strides to help push MYCON into the future," said Myers.

Over its 35-year history, MYCON's portfolio has spanned industrial and institutional markets to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, and more. Over the last three years, the firm's geographic footprint has extended coast-to-coast to deliver exceptional results for national clients while maintaining a sizeable market share of projects in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

MYCON hosted a Cinco de MYCON event to commemorate the firm's May 5 anniversary. Approximately 70 guests attended the event, including executives, staff, and clients.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300 million, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

