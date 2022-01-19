MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Completes Construction of New Coordination Complex Center for Brazos Transit District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) completed construction on The Marvin Tate Coordination Complex Center, Brazos Transit District's (BTD) new corporate headquarters located at 2117 Nuches Lane in Bryan, Texas. After writing six different grants and four years of planning, the 11,518-square-foot Coordination Complex Center is a 100-percent Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant building and features integrated technology.

Brazos Transit District - The Marvin Tate Coordination Complex Center (Exterior). Photographer: Thomas McConnell LLC Brazos Transit District - The Marvin Tate Coordination Complex Center (Interior/Lobby). Photographer: Thomas McConnell LLC

"It was an honor to work with Brazos Transit District on another great project," said Rick Dubec, Partner and Vice President of MYCON. "The Coordination Complex Center, nicknamed 'The Tate,' centralizes all administrative, training and operational resources for the 23 counties the building serves."

The Tate Coordination Complex Center is named after and dedicated to former City of Bryan Mayor and Texas A&M Junction Boys Survivor, Marvin Tate. The building features offices, meeting spaces, a distinguished and adaptable board room with the latest built-in accessibility features, and lobby space highlighting BTD's rich local history. The exterior façade consists of modern metal paneling and glued laminated (glulam) timber beams, which are efficient to produce and are highly durable.

Williamson Group Architects and PlanNorth Architectural Company were the architects for this project. Brazos Transit District is the owner. The Coordination Complex Center was funded by; Federal Transit Administration (26 percent), Brazos Transit District (24 percent), and Texas Department of Transportation (50 percent).

