MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Establishes $75,000 in Endowed Scholarships for Texas A&M University Students

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Based MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) has established three endowed Texas A&M University scholarships, totaling $75,000. The MYCON Education Foundation Endowed Scholarship, The Richard and Mary Ann Myers Memorial Scholarship, and The Devin Sebastian Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to the next generation of construction management professionals.

"At MYCON, we are constantly looking for new ways to build a better future for our community," said Charles R. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of MYCON. "We are honored to support the future leaders of our industry with these scholarships, which are just one of the many initiatives we are taking to create awareness, encourage involvement, and promote giving back."

The MYCON Education Foundation was established in 2016 with a mission to help develop the next generation of construction management professionals and empower them to reach their highest potential. The inaugural MYCON Education Foundation Endowed Scholarship will financially support students from Myers' alma mater as they prepare to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving construction industry and assume industry leadership roles.

The Richard and Mary Ann Myers Memorial Scholarship honors Myers's parents and their influence on MYCON's continued success. Myers borrowed $2,000 from his parents (Richard and Mary Ann) and started MYCON in his garage in May 1987. They went on to help Charlie grow the company until their retirement in 1999.

The Devin Sebastian Memorial Scholarship honors a remarkable young man's hard work to turn his dreams into reality by providing financial assistance to Texas A&M construction science program students. Sebastian, who passed away in November 2021, was a rising star at MYCON. He worked with the firm part-time while attending Texas A&M University.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300 million, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

Contact: Jenifer Batchelder, CPSM

MYCON General Contractors, Inc.

(O) 469.678.3324

[email protected]

SOURCE MYCON General Contractors, Inc.