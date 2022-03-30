MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Introduces New Human Resources Director, Ivy Pennington

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) welcomed new human resources director, Ivy Pennington. Pennington will serve as a trusted strategic partner and advisor to MYCON's senior-level executives in change management, organization effectiveness, work environment, culture, and leadership.

Ivy Pennington - Human Resources Director, MYCON General Contractors, Inc.

"We are thrilled to have Ivy join our team," said Charles R. Myers, president, and CEO of MYCON. "She is an innovative leader who brings extensive experience in talent management and workforce strategic planning to the table. Her leadership will launch us towards our goal – to become the employer of choice in our industry."

With 22 years of experience, Pennington has a proven track record as a human resources professional, having served in various leadership roles.

Pennington received her Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from Amberton University and her Master of Jurisprudence in Employment Labor Law from Tulane Law School. She also completed the Southern Methodist University – Cox School of Business Executive Leadership Program.

In addition to her role with MYCON, Pennington is co-founder and chief executive officer of Winshields R US, and serves as an adjunct professor for Amberton University. She is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), an executive committee member of North Texas Area Community Health Center, and a board member of MaaPa. She holds SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and Change Management certifications, and was voted 2021 Most Influential Female Entrepreneur by Women Entrepreneur.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300 million, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

