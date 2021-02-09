MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) Promotes Chris Martin to Vice President of Technology Services

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCON is pleased to announce Chris Martin's promotion to vice president of technology services. Charles R. Myers, president, and chief executive officer of MYCON, announced Monday, January 11, 2021.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of our business needs and direction and to take a larger role in MYCON's strategic planning," says Martin. As vice president, Martin intends to continue to push MYCON's technical boundaries and improve the services in an increasingly strategic manner.

Chris Martin, Vice President of Technology Services

"Martin has been instrumental to our successful growth over the last four years. This is a merited promotion; Martin has an abundance of knowledge in technology services," says Myers. "We are proud to have Chris Martin as the vice president of technology services to lead us onward."

Throughout his career at MYCON, Martin has simplified and standardized across the technical board, making it easier to get to the data as quickly as possible. Martin is a Certified Data Protection Specialist and is certified in Seagate ESCE eVault, DLink DCP: Switching, IP Surveillance, Arista ACE 2.0, VEEAM VMTSP, VMWare VCP-NV, FortiGate Security 6.0, and Dell Compellent and EqualLogic Installer.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300MM, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

