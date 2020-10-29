MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) Promotes Ryan Stoll, LEED AP BD+C to Vice President

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCON is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Stoll, LEED AP BD+C to vice president. Charles R. Myers, president and chief executive officer of MYCON, announced Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

As vice president, Stoll is responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships and managing preconstruction. He also focuses on the operational execution of projects and provides leadership and mentoring.

Ryan Stoll, LEED AP BD+C

"This is a well-deserved promotion. Stoll is a proven leader and excels at adapting to our clients' and colleagues' needs and aligning MYCON's resources enabling us to be solution-oriented and deliver exceptional results," says Myers. "I have watched him grow from an intern trying to learn the business to an experienced, skilled businessman that is well-respected by those who have worked with him."

Since his first MYCON project as an intern, Summit Park, a three-story office building, Ryan's project portfolio has expanded to include retail, commercial, hospitality, institutional, office, manufacturing, and industrial markets. He continues to bring success to MYCON – from managing some of our highest-profile projects (DynaEnergetics and Caprock Complex) to being instrumental in our industrial market sector's success.

Stoll holds a master's degree in Business Administration from West Texas A&M University. He is a board member of the Texas A&M University Construction Industry Advisory Council (CIAC). Stoll is a graduate of The Real Estate Council's (TREC) 2018 Associate Leadership Council (ALC), participation in the Developing Leaders Program with NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300MM, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

