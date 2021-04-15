MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Names Chip Myers, Senior Project Manager, As Partner

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) recently announced that Chip Myers, AC, CMIT, LEED Green Associate, senior project manager, has been named a partner, according to Charles R. Myers, MYCON's president and CEO.

"Chip has grown up in this business, so it is gratifying to see how he has become a skilled builder and strategic thinker," says Myers. "MYCON's foundation is our people, and this is a wonderful success story and points to how we purposefully grow young talent into leaders. I have been looking forward to this day for many years. It is a source of pride knowing that another Myers will be a part of MYCON's ongoing success." Myers noted that Chip would continue his responsibilities as a senior project manager, overseeing, planning, coordinating, and executing multiple projects from start to finish.

Chip states, "I have wanted to work for MYCON since its inception and have wanted to be just like my dad for as long as I can remember. Being a partner is the incarnation of that goal and provides motivation to not only follow in my dad's path but continue forging a new path. A path with the rest of the partners to solidify MYCON's position in the industry and continue to foster the company culture that we have."

"I have always felt ownership in this company, which has guided my ambition and drive to do whatever I had to do for the MYCON. Being a partner makes that drive and ambition much stronger. I look forward to making my dream come true. Some kids want to be astronauts, others fireman. I wanted to be like my dad, and I am one step closer to doing so. With this new position, I will continue to find new ways to increase profitability, find new work, and collaborate within the company's departments to make our company better," says Chip.

Chip holds a bachelor's degree in building construction from Texas A&M University. He is an Associate Constructor (AC) through the American Institute of Constructors, a Construction Manager in Training (CMIT) through the Construction Management Association of America, and a LEED Green Associate through the U.S. Green Building Council.

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300MM, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

