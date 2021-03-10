MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Names Vice President Ryan Stoll as Partner

DALLAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) recently announced that Ryan Stoll, LEED AP BD+C, vice president of the firm, has been named a partner, according to Charles R. Myers, MYCON's president and CEO.

Ryan Stoll, LEED AP BD+C

"Ryan started his career at MYCON while still in high school. It has been a pleasure seeing him mature and grow into a leadership role," says Myers. "Stoll has been instrumental in our tremendous success lately in the industrial and manufacturing markets. MYCON's foundation is our people, and this is a wonderful success story to show how we seek out young talent and grow them into leaders. I am honored to have Ryan as a new partner at MYCON." Myers noted that Stoll would continue his responsibilities as vice president overseeing multiple project managers in the industrial and manufacturing division.

Since his first MYCON project as an intern, Summit Park, a three-story office building, Ryan's project portfolio has expanded to include retail, commercial, hospitality, institutional, office, manufacturing, and industrial markets. He continues to bring success to MYCON by recently winning the largest industrial project MYCON has ever built.

"In 2006, I wrote an email to every general contractor in Dallas that Google could populate. I was on the verge of graduating high school with no commercial construction experience and was ready to take on anything anyone could offer. Of what felt like 50+ emails, Charlie Myers was the only one that responded to me, and I started immediately that summer," says Stoll. "Fast forward to 2021; I never thought that one email would turn into becoming a partner in any company. MYCON, Charlie, Justin, along with many others along the way, afforded me this opportunity, and I couldn't have asked for more."

Stoll holds a master's degree in Business Administration from West Texas A&M University. He is a board member of the Texas A&M University Construction Industry Advisory Council (CIAC), a graduate of The Real Estate Council's (TREC) 2018 Associate Leadership Council (ALC), participates in the Developing Leaders Program with NAIOP, and the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300MM, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

Contact:

Jenifer Batchelder, CPSM

MYCON General Contractors, Inc.

(O) 469.678.3324

[email protected]

SOURCE MYCON General Contractors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mycon.com

