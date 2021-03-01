Mycoplasma Testing Market Is Projected to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 12.8%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mycoplasma testing market expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 – 2027. The rise in cell culture contamination is among one of the key factors that foster the growth of the global market for mycoplasma testing. Rising investments in R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to introduce novel technologies are anticipated to propel the market growth. The growing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing will further create lucrative opportunities for market players that will eventually lead to an exponential growth of the market. A rise in demand for fast and accurate testing coupled with favorable government policies contributing to the overall market growth.

Request for a sample report At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mycoplasma-testing-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Mycoplasma Testing Market

Based on product , the kits and reagents segment dominated the market with its largest revenue share contribution, owing to the increasing use of consumables for mycoplasma analysis while conducting cell culture research work and related activities.

, the dominated the market with its largest revenue share contribution, owing to while conducting cell culture research work and related activities. In terms of technology , the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment held the majority of the market share and is expected to constitute more than half of the market over the forecast period. High specificity, efficiency, and preciseness are some of the key attributes that make PCR ideal for mycoplasma analysis.

, the held the majority of the market share and is expected to constitute more than half of the market over the forecast period. are some of the key attributes that make PCR ideal for mycoplasma analysis. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies market segment accounted for over 25% of the revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing demand for mycoplasma testing for cell culture research and several research & development activities

owing to the growing demand for mycoplasma testing for cell culture research and several research & development activities By end-use, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment contributed the largest revenue share, on account of increasing demand for mycoplasma testing for research & development activities pertaining to cell culture.

Get Full Research Summary on Mycoplasma Testing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mycoplasma-testing-market

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global mycoplasma testing market and is projected to expand its market share during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to a rise of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased adoption of novel technologies, and a rise in the life science studies carried out in the region. In the domestic market of Asia Pacific, increased investments in R&D activities, the presence of leading biotechnology companies, and favorable government initiatives are contributing to the growth of the market. Increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with a rise in adoption of point-of-care testing supporting the market growth in the region

Competitive Outlook:

Leading Companies focusing on different strategic moves, such as acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, partnerships, and product launches to improve their market position. Key players operating in the global mycoplasma testing market are include InvivoGen, American Type Culture Collection, Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Bioscience, Inc., Nelson Laboratories Fairfield, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Savyon Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Meridian, and PromoCell GmbH.

Target Audience

Supply-side: Testing Products and Services Provider

Testing Products and Services Provider Demand Side: Biotechnology Company, Pharmaceutical Company, Academic Research Institutes, Cell Banks

Biotechnology Company, Pharmaceutical Company, Academic Research Institutes, Cell Banks Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mycoplasma-testing-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the mycoplasma testing market report on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Mycoplasma Testing, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

PCR Assays



Nucleic Acid Detection Kits



Stains



Elimination Kits



Standards & Controls



Others

Services

Mycoplasma Testing, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods

Mycoplasma Testing, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

Mycoplasma Testing, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Mycoplasma Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

List of Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Roche Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Savyon Diagnostics

American Type Culture Collection

InvivoGen

PromoCell GmbH

Nelson Laboratories Fairfield, Inc.

Others

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by PMR

Cell Culture Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagents); By Product (Pipetting Instruments, Centrifuges, Biosafety Instruments, Culture Systems, Incubators, Cryostorage Equipment); By Application and By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Biotechnology Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Technology (Fermentation, Tissue Engineering and Regeneration, PCR Technology, Nanobiotechnology, Chromatography, DNA Sequencing, Cell Based Assays); By Application (BioPharmacy, BioServices, BioAgriculture, BioIndustrial, Bioinformatics); and By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research