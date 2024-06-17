Mycoplasma Testing Market size is set to grow by USD 645.51 million from 2023-2027, Increasing focus on R and D of biopharmaceuticals to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mycoplasma testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 645.51 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12.25% during the forecast period. increasing focus on r and d of biopharmaceuticals is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising strategic alliances by vendors. However, high cost of mycoplasma testing products poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., ATCC, Akron Biotechnology LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Dilarus GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GeneCopoeia Inc., InvivoGen Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc., SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Cell banks, Academic research institutes, CROs, and Others ), Product (Consumables and Systems ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., ATCC, Akron Biotechnology LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Dilarus GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GeneCopoeia Inc., InvivoGen Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc., SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Agathos Biologics and QIAGEN have formed a collaboration for mycoplasma and rAAV assay testing, utilizing QIAcuity instrumentation. In May 2022, Abbott received US FDA approval for its Alinity m STI Assay, detecting and differentiating Mycoplasma genitalium among other STIs. Performer Availability Screening Service, Inc. partnered with Spankchain to offer free Mycoplasma genitalium screening for up to 1000 Las Vegas performers.

These strategic alliances will significantly contribute to the expansion of the global mycoplasma testing market.

The Mycoplasma testing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for accurate diagnosis of Mycoplasma infections. Biologics and diagnostics companies are investing in research and development of advanced testing technologies to meet this demand.

Technologies like PCR and microscopy are commonly used for Mycoplasma detection. The market is also driven by the need for early and accurate diagnosis to prevent complications and reduce healthcare costs. Additionally, the growing awareness of Mycoplasma infections and the availability of reimbursement policies are expected to further fuel market growth. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The mycoplasma testing market faces challenges due to the high costs associated with mycoplasma testing systems, assays, and consumables. Integrated systems with advanced features, such as BD's FACSMicroCount system, offer comprehensive solutions but come with a significant price tag. Mycoplasma detection kits from Thermo Fisher Scientific and ScienCell Research Laboratories also have high price points, limiting their adoption by budget-conscious organizations.

These high costs may impede market growth during the forecast period.

The Mycoplasma testing market faces several challenges in detection and treatment. Technologies for detecting Mycoplasma infections are crucial, with consortia and non-profit organizations developing new methods. However, the complexity of Mycoplasma species and their ability to adapt to various environments pose significant challenges.

Technologies like PCR and viral culture are commonly used, but they have limitations. For instance, PCR may not detect all Mycoplasma strains, while viral culture is time-consuming and requires specific conditions. Additionally, the lack of effective antimicrobial treatments for Mycoplasma infections adds to the challenges. The market requires continuous innovation to address these challenges and improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment options.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

1.2 Cell banks

1.3 Academic research institutes

1.4 CROs

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Consumables

2.2 Systems Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies- Mycoplasma contamination in biopharmaceutical production is a significant issue, leading to batch failures and revenue loss. Early detection through mycoplasma testing can minimize these losses. Government support for drug development fuels R&D activities and increases demand for mycoplasma testing products, driving market growth in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

Research Analysis

The Mycoplasma Testing Market in the biotechnology industry is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of novel technologies such as cell culture and biologics production. The use of monoclonal antibodies and viral vaccines in research and manufacturing processes necessitates stringent microbiological monitoring to ensure product purity. Laboratories employ various media for cell culture, which can be susceptible to both chemical and biological contaminants, leading to impurities.

The presence of Mycoplasma, a common contaminant, can compromise the integrity of research and production processes. The market for Mycoplasma Detection Kits is therefore witnessing increased demand, as NPIs to prevent contamination become increasingly important. The adoption rate of these kits is expected to continue rising as the biotechnology industry prioritizes the implementation of robust quality control measures.

Market Research Overview

The Mycoplasma testing market refers to the global industry dedicated to the production and sale of diagnostic tools and services for identifying Mycoplasma infections in various sectors. Mycoplasma are microorganisms that can cause numerous diseases in humans, animals, and plants. The market caters to the demand for accurate and efficient testing methods to detect and diagnose Mycoplasma infections, which are crucial for effective treatment and prevention of related diseases.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of Mycoplasma infections, the growing awareness of their health implications, and the advancements in testing technologies. The market encompasses various types of tests, including culture-based methods, PCR-based methods, and immunological methods, among others. The market also includes various applications, such as human health, animal health, and plant health testing. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of Mycoplasma infections.

