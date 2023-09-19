Mycoplasma testing market to grow by USD 645.51 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mycoplasma testing market size is expected to grow by USD 645.51 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 12.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Cell banks, Academic research institutes, CROs, and Others), product (Consumables and Systems), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the major factors significantly contributing to the growth of the market in North America is the increasing number of life sciences researchers and the presence of life science research companies and laboratories like the Charles River Laboratory and Gibraltar. Some of the main end users using mycoplasma testing to control mycoplasma contamination are biotechnology, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, factors such as a growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development as well as the presence of several prominent market players in the region offering a wide range of mycoplasma testing products are driving market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Agilent Technologies Inc., ATCC, Akron Biotechnology LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Techne Corp., Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Dilarus GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GeneCopoeia Inc., InvivoGen Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc., SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc: The company offers mycoplasma testing products such as MycoSensor qPCR assay kits.

Mycoplasma Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Mycoplasma Testing Market: Driver & Trend:

Rise in adoption of real-time mycoplasma testing

Increasing focus on R and D of biopharmaceuticals

Growing geriatric population

The rise in the adoption of real-time mycoplasma testing is the key factor driving the growth of the market. One of the key benefits of real-time mycoplasma testing is that it can quickly detect the presence of mycoplasma contamination in biological products. In addition, a number of market participants are increasingly focused on developing real-time mycoplasma testing products. Besides, real-time mycoplasma testing products in cell lines, cell banks, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, CROs, research institutes, and harvesting vehicles are increasing in popularity, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing initiatives for rapid diagnostics of infectious diseases are the primary trend in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

