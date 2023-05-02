Mycoplasma Testing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global mycoplasma testing market is driven by factors such as increase in use of mycoplasma testing products due to surge in demand for biologics and biosimilars, rise in technological advancements, and the adoption of advanced mycoplasma testing products.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mycoplasma Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Kits & Reagents, and Services), By Technology (PCR, ELISA, Microbial Culture Techniques, and Enzymatic Methods), By Application (Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing, End of Production Cells Testing, and Others), By End User (Academic Research Institutes, Cell Banks, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global mycoplasma testing industry was estimated at $0.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $2.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Request Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11631

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global mycoplasma testing market is driven by factors such as increase in use of mycoplasma testing products due to surge in demand for biologics and biosimilars, rise in technological advancements, and the adoption of advanced mycoplasma testing products. However, the high cost of mycoplasma testing products and services and lack of skilled laboratory technicians are hampering the mycoplasma testing market growth. On the contrary, technological advancement in mycoplasma testing such as development of ready-to-use culture media and nucleic acid amplification technique, and emergence of biopharmaceutical companies in developing countries such as China and India are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the mycoplasma testing market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.2 billion CAGR 11.7 % No. of Pages in Report 400 Segments covered Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for mycoplasma testing Increase in incidences of cell culture contamination Opportunities Developing economies offer lucrative opportunities Rise in technological advancements Restraints High cost of mycoplasma testing kits and instruments

Impact of Covid-19 on Mycoplasma Testing Market:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the mycoplasma testing market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for mycoplasma testing has increased in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and increase in development of rapid and accurate testing methods further contribute towards the market growth. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the mycoplasma testing market.

Procure Complete Report (400 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/mycoplasma-testing-market

The kits & reagents segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the kits & reagents segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global mycoplasma testing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032, as it is easy to use, provide rapid results as compared to traditional mycoplasma testing methods, and it is available in various technologies such as PCR based kits and reagents and ELISA based kits and reagents.

The PCR segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the PCR segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global mycoplasma testing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to adoption of advanced PCR based products in biopharmaceutical industries and contract research organizations, and high success rate for mycoplasma detection. However, the ELISA segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the use of ELISA based mycoplasma testing products in various pharmaceutical industries as it offers accurate and rapid results.

The cell line testing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the cell line testing segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global mycoplasma testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to maintain highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in cell line mycoplasma contamination and increase in use of mycoplasma testing products for cell line testing in cell banks, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11631

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mycoplasma testing market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in technological advancements, increase in demand for biologics and biosimilars mycoplasma testing. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the adoption of PCR and ELISA based mycoplasma testing products and emergence of biopharmaceuticals companies in this region.

Leading Market Players:

ATCC

Bionique Testing Laboratories LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

InvivoGen

Lonza

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mycoplasma testing market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research