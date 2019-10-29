Mycoplasma Testing Market to Reach USD 1.42 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Mycoplasma Testing market was valued at USD 541.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Mycoplasma is the smallest discovered species of bacteria, mostly developed through the de-generative evolution from Gram-positive bacteria. Mycoplasma bacterial cell lacks a cell wall and can either be parasitic or saprotrophic. Though, there are around 200 different types of mycoplasma bacteria, most of them are harmless. Only 5 out of 200 cause severe infections in humans, which include Mycoplasma pneumonia, Mycoplasma genitalium, Mycoplasma hominis, Ureaplasma urealyticum, and Ureaplasma parvum. Different species of mycoplasma cause different diseases in the human body. For example, Mycoplasma pneumonia affects the throat and lungs, while Mycoplasma genitalium is associated with urethra infection. Mycoplasma testing is used to diagnose present or past mycoplasma infection in patients.

Mycoplasma microbes can exist as healthy flora in the patient's throat, genitourinary tract, or respiratory tract. Additionally, due to the lack of cell wall, the mycoplasma bacterial cells are immune to a several common antibiotics. Furthermore, mycoplasma testing plays an essential role in cell culture and must be done at every step of product development, including cell banks, viral seed stocks, and final products. The mycoplasma testing market is majorly driven by significant research and development activities in academia as well as the bio-pharmaceutical industry, increasing incidences of mycoplasma infections, and cell culture contamination. Mycoplasma can quickly spread through droplets during cell culture and are difficult to detect under a microscope; hence, they need specific tests to be performed for the same.

Growing expenditure in the healthcare sector by key market players to enhance customer satisfaction and achieve technological advancements is expected to propel the global market for mycoplasma testing. Mycoplasma testing market is also driven by the increased adoption of mycoplasma testing in the microbiology sector, rising occurrences of mycoplasma infections, growing number of water pollution-related infections, favorable investment scenario for the healthcare industry through public and private sector, and increasing awareness about mycoplasma bacterial infections. However, lack of awareness of mycoplasma infection among patients & clinicians, and challenges related to its detection are expected to hinder the market growth.

Mycoplasma testing market is growing at a CAGR of 13.0% in Asia Pacific , followed by North America and Europe , with 12.8 % and 12.5% CAGR respectively. Increasing government support, coupled with high investments in R&D, is a major factor driving the market growth.

, followed by and , with 12.8 % and 12.5% CAGR respectively. Increasing government support, coupled with high investments in R&D, is a major factor driving the market growth. As of 2018, Kits & Reagents segment is the dominating Mycoplasma testing, which holds 47.5% of the global market. The Asia Pacific regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by the North American and European regions.

regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by the North American and European regions. Mycoplasma infection is one of the major cause of human infectious diseases, therefore the sample requires to be tested at every step of processing.

The absence of a cell wall allows the mycoplasma bacteria to enter the white blood corpuscles (WBCs), which makes it almost impossible to kill these bacteria once they hide in the immune system.

As mycoplasma infection can become chronic, it reduces the efficiency and strength of the immune system, making it weak over time and highly increasing the risk of infections caused by other microorganisms.

Mycoplasma contamination is the most common but serious problem faced while culturing cells, thus proper mycoplasma testing should be carried out before production of the final product. For instance, the MycoProbe Mycoplasma Detection Kit can be used for high-throughput and routine screening of cell culture for detection of mycoplasma contamination.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd. ( Switzerland ), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), Roche Diagnostics ( Switzerland ), American Type Culture Collection (U.S.), Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), InvivoGen (U.S.), PromoCell GmbH ( Germany ), Norgen Biotek Corp. ( Canada ), GenBio ( Canada ), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and Savyon Diagnostics ( Israel ).

