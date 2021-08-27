Mycoplasma Testing Market to Record $ 496.87 Mn Incremental Growth| Top Vendors Include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Technavio
Aug 27, 2021, 06:27 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the mycoplasma testings market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 496.87 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing focus on the R&D of biopharmaceuticals is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of mycoplasma testing products will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
The mycoplasma testing market report is segmented by product (consumables and systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for mycoplasma testing in North America.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers advanced mycoplasma testing through MycoSensor PCR Assay Kit.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers a mycoplasma testing solution named BD FACSMicroCount solution.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- InvivoGen
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports on Healthcare Include:
Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market – Global hemodialysis equipment market is segmented by end-user (in-center hemodialysis and home hemodialysis) and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Genomics Market – Global genomics market is segmented by solution (products and services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/mycoplasma-testing-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/mycoplasma-testingmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article