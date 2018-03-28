MyCorporation Shares the 5 Signs of Self-Employment in New Infographic

Utilizing research found in the Second Annual Self-Employment Report by FreshBooks, and through studies produced by Intuit and Buffer, the infographic touches on findings predicting the nature of the U.S. workforce in 2020. Statistics show that 27 million Americans are anticipated to exit traditional career roles in favor of self-employment.

"Self-employment can be a fantastic opportunity to turn a passion into a business while maintaining your own schedule and becoming the master of your own destiny," said Deborah Sweeney, CEO of MyCorporation.

The infographic examines the five signs that can help Americans determine if they're ready to become self-employed. These include educational backgrounds, career flexibility, being financially prepared, comfort with working remotely, and the understanding that all generations from baby boomers to millennials can become successfully self-employed.

Along with defining these five signs, helpful advice is included for those that may need assistance reaching self-employed benchmarks. The infographic also shares some of the services—including incorporation filings, trademark registrations, and obtaining EINs—MyCorporation offers to assist those ready for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

"Personally, I find business ownership to be fulfilling, exciting, and financially beneficial," Sweeney says.

