MycoWorks Welcomes Ginevra Boralevi to Leadership Team as Communications Executive

"I see an immense opportunity to grow the future of luxury with Reishi™. Having worked in this industry for twenty years, it's not often that one is able to have a hand in creating a new experience in art and design like the one we are building at MycoWorks," said Ginevra Boralevi on her new position as Director Communications at MycoWorks. "I am excited to bring my experience in the luxury sector to raise the awareness of a new material of excellence: natural, precious, unique —and good for the planet."

Crafted from the intricate roots of mycelium, Reishi™ is a revolutionary textile material, unparalleled in its versatility and uniqueness. Reishi™ is not a replacement to leather, but a new material option for art and design to create with. It carries the legacy of nature's craftsmanship, seamlessly intertwining art with sustainability.

"My goal has always been that of our founders: to make the invisible visible," said Xavier Gallego, MycoWorks' VP of Marketing and Creative Director. "With Ginevra joining the executive team, the world of art and design can re-discover the unique expressions of Reishi™ and uncover new aesthetics with our precious natural mycelium material."

Since September of 2022, MycoWorks' Paris office on Rue de la Paix, where Ginevra is based with the company's communications and product teams, is focused on providing dedicated support to their existing luxury partners, and collaborating with European designers, artists, brands and leather experts on projects Made with Reishi™. MycoWorks has received significant interest from some of the most renowned luxury brands and design firms, looking to partner with the biomaterials company on upcoming projects for 2024 and 2025.

About MycoWorks

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium-grown materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium™ technology, an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled handfeel, strength, durability and aesthetics. The company's flagship material Reishi™ is a new category of material for the world's best luxury brands. For more information, please visit mycoworks.com and follow @mycoworks on Instagram.

