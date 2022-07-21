myCPE Announcing The Excellence Awards 2021

myCPE Excellence Awards 2021 is the annual awards and recognition program by myCPE where the leading continuing education platform honors the notable achievements of individual professionals, firms and companies. This year's nominations are ongoing. Read along for more details.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myCPE has announced The Excellence Awards 2021, that are meant to recognize individual professionals and various firms for their cognizable achievements and performance in Accounting, Tax, Finance, Human Resources, Technology, etc.

There are over 50+ awards under these categories. Through these awards, myCPE intends to highlight the professionals and firms who have been working hard and are setting new standards of working in the industry through their intelligence and active participation.

The nominations for these awards are ongoing and one can nominate self or any other person or firm and companies they know by visiting myCPE Awards 2021 page .

The vision for the Excellence Awards 2021-22 has always been to encourage individuals and firms to acquire recognition & position in the industry, increasing credibility and giving them an edge in competition.

Several of these awards are not just for the professional front but also for the firms that go the extra mile to try and make a difference to the profession. For example, an award for Diversity in Inclusion, Giving Back to the Profession, Emerging Firms, etc. These Awards are meant to recognize the notable work being done by firms and professionals to uplift the profession and the people associated with it.

myCPE is glad to announce that they also have an exclusive award meant just for women professionals and leading ladies – the "Most Impactful Women Leaders in Accounting 2021" award.

There is no fee for nomination or participation and the winners will be determined only based on votes. The voting will close on July 31 and the winners will be declared in the subsequent week.

You can check the list of winners on myCPE social media pages or in myCPE awards section. So, stay connected to check out the updates!

myCPE, established in 2019 is one of the fastest growing continuous education platforms. With the help of expert team members, we are collaborating with educators, thought leaders, vendors and accounting firms who have expertise in their field and providing live webinars and other study materials for accountancy, finance, tax, and HR professionals.

At myCPE, professionals will get a chance to take live webinars and receive CPE credits, and vendors can generate leads through their webinars.

