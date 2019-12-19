Mycronic Receives Order for an Advanced Mask Writer and a Measurement System

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications and a Prexision MMS measurement system for quality assurance of advanced photomasks. The order has been received from an existing customer in Asia and is valued between USD 43 and 48 million. Delivery of the Prexision 800 Evo is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020 and the Prexision MMS for the second quarter of 2021.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas. In addition, Mycronic recently launched SLX, a new laser mask writer for the semiconductor industry.

A fully equipped Prexision 800 Evo can, while maintaining productivity, produce patterns that are almost 25 percent more compact than previously possible. This ensures efficient production of the most advanced and critical photomasks for AMOLED displays for smartphones and tablets.

Prexision MMS is the most advanced metrology system in the market, used to assure the quality of the photomasks in terms of pattern positioning. By combining Prexision 800 Evo with Prexision MMS the performance can be leveraged, which is especially important for AMOLED displays since the requirements on the mask are tighter compared with LCD displays.

"It is gratifying to receive the third order for a Prexision 800 Evo, Mycronic's most advanced mask writer, together with an order for a Prexision MMS. This gives the customer access to the combination of Prexision writer and Prexision metrology system which has become industry standard for producing the most advanced photomasks," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators

Tel: +46-709-844-282

charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com



Sven Chetkovich

Acting Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-558-3919

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on December 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-advanced-mask-writer-and-a-measurement-system,c2993962

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Mycronic AB