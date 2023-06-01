Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

Mycronic AB

01 Jun, 2023, 02:34 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2024.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"We are happy for the continued great interest in the SLX and highly appreciate the trust from our existing customer to deliver another SLX mask writer to the customer's installed base of systems from Mycronic", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: [email protected] 

Sven Chetkovich 
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: [email protected] 

The information in this press release was published on June 1, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com 

