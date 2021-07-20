Mycronic receives order for two SLX systems

STOCKHOLM, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for two SLX systems from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 7-10 million. Delivery of both systems is planned for the second quarter of 2022.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"It is extra gratifying to be entrusted to deliver two SLX systems and in addition to a new customer. The order further underlines that the SLX system's performance, productivity and reliability makes it cost effective for customers producing photomasks to the rapidly growing semiconductor industry," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These include display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Pattern Generators

Tel: +46 709 844 282, e-mail: [email protected]

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: [email protected]

The information in this press release was published on July 20, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

