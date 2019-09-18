MyCryptoGiveAway.com: The-CryptoMan, Ken "Philip" Sliger, Announces New Website and Offers All of His 2018 CryptoCurrency Holdings in Charity Giveaway Event

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The-CryptoMan (https://the-cryptoman.com/) Ken Sliger recently announced that he would be hosting a charity event on his new website https://MyCryptoGiveAway.com by giving away all of his current 2018 CryptoCurrency holdings. The crypto assets are offered to those who help him spread the word about CryptoCurrency, with any proceeds related to sales of additional items to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. More details are available online. Ken also recently launched a KENCO-BLOG.com poster/re-poster blog page to help bloggers correctly redirect and properly attribute source material.

MyCryptoGiveAway

In addition to offering free crypto to those who qualify, Ken is giving away free t-shirts and business cards. Passionate about crypto, especially Bitcoin, Ken's web resources offer a plethora of advice, guides and free giveaways for the crypto-curious.

KENCO-BLOG.com Posting/Re-Posting Services

KENCO offers the first blogging post and repost service. After receiving permission from the original authors and publishers, bloggers and researchers simply fill out the submission forms and required fields on the KENCO-BLOG.com site, supply other information, and then submit exact copies of the articles to be reposted with URL links back to the original material. KENCO receives and processes these reposts via email.

KENCO's blogging website strips and prepares foreign blog content to make text speech readable as well as compatible with Alexa and Google AI readers, without sacrificing any of the original content, images, video clips or advertising.

Memorial for Adam Sliger

Ken's passion for the work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital began after he lost his youngest son to GBM brain cancer in 2003, when Adam was just 18 years old. Ken sells items online to help generate funds for cancer research, in honor of Adam's memory.

Ken is a KohX.io contributor and will be assisting them at https://coinvention.io/ in September, 2019.

About The-CryptoMan, Inc.

The-CryptoMan Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Educational Organization based in Missouri https://www.guidestar.org/profile/82-4619613 Founder Ken Sliger has always been at the forefront of the computer revolution, as well as the digitization of knowledge and digital currency. And now, KENCO is the origin point for a wide variety of endeavors that seek to help individuals navigate this ever-growing digital world. KENCO maintains an excited interest in helping others to find their way in an often-fluctuating digital landscape, with tools and approaches that are both innovative and easy to use. Learn more at: https://The-CryptoMan.com

