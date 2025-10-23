myCUmortgage Recognizes Partner Credit Unions for Making Members' Homeownership Dreams a Reality

Awards Luncheon is a key component of myCUmortgage's annual Partner Conference, highlighting the best of the best in credit union mortgage lending

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the style and spirit of the Roaring Twenties, myCUmortgage joined credit union representatives from across the country to celebrate An Era of Possibilities in mortgage lending during its 20th Annual Partner Conference, held October 14-16 in Dayton, Ohio. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Across two full days, the 2025 myCUmortgage Partner Conference delivered dynamic professional development sessions, inspiring keynote speakers and meaningful conversations, all set against a backdrop inspired by the spirit of possibility and progress. This year's event focused on making the American Dream of owning a home a reality for more people than ever before.

At the heart of this celebration was the conference's Annual Awards Luncheon, where 19 credit unions and loan originators were recognized for their excellence in helping members with homeownership. This year's winners were selected based on their mortgage activity and efforts from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Closed loan volume as well as the unique and innovative stories behind each winner's successful year were considered in the selection process.

"Each year, our partner credit unions produce impressive results and inventive ideas to get more of their members into homes – this year was no exception," said Paul Sutor, President of myCUmortgage. "Each of our winners epitomized this year's theme of An Era of Possibilities, as they not only showed their members what was possible but also made their homeownership dreams a reality."

The following partner credit unions and individual loan originators were recognized by myCUmortgage:

Most Loans Originated

Large Credit Unions: Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio Mid-Sized Credit Unions: Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Defiance, Ohio Small Credit Unions: Dynamic Federal Credit Union, Celina, Ohio



Purchase Money Lender of the Year: Dynamic Federal Credit Union, Celina, Ohio

Originator of the Year: Aliani Hernandez, Transcend Credit Union, Louisville, Ky.

Lender of the Year: TopMark Federal Credit Union, Lima, Ohio

Marketer of the Year: Greater Kentucky Credit Union, Lexington, Ky.

CU Select Partner of the Year: Natco Credit Union, Richmond, Ind.

New Partner of the Year: Salal Credit Union, Seattle, Wash.

Government Partner of the Year: Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

In addition, the following loan originators were individually recognized for helping 100+ members with homeownership:

Jennifer Bacon, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 187 members assisted

Angela Scheidweiler, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 167 members assisted

Ashton Petry, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 165 members assisted

Jennifer Kettlewell, CU Select/myCUmortgage – 159 members assisted

Brooke Cain, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 128 members assisted

Mike Davis, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 111 members assisted

Beth Isherwood, CU Select/myCUmortgage – 109 members assisted

Neighbors United Federal Credit Union in Greenwood, S.C., was awarded the Susan Edwards Scholarship. Named after the late Susan Edwards, a former employee of myCUmortgage and fierce advocate for small credit unions, the scholarship is awarded annually to a smaller credit union that demonstrates excellence in assisting members with homeownership. The scholarship funds attendance to the myCUmortgage Partner Conference.

This year's winner of the Tim Mislansky Belief Award was Kerri Fortner of Call Federal Credit Union in Richmond, Va. The award was established and named to honor Mislansky, the former President of myCUmortgage and now President and CEO of Wright-Patt Credit Union. The annual award recognizes an individual who exemplifies Mislansky's belief in the importance of living one's core values at work, at home and in the community.

Taking part in the 2025 Partner Conference were 82 individuals representing 36 credit unions from across the United States. The conference, which was aptly themed, An Era of Possibilities: Pursuing the American Dream of Homeownership, provided attendees with the latest news, trends and techniques in the mortgage industry, as well as the opportunity to exchange information with fellow credit union mortgage representatives and network with industry leaders.

