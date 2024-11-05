myCUmortgage Recognizes Partner Credit Unions for Trailblazing the Mortgage Frontier

Individual loan originators also recognized as part of the 2024 myCUmortgage Partner Conference Awards

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the best of the best in credit union mortgage lending, myCUmortgage recognized 17 winners during the 19th Annual myCUmortgage Partner Conference, held October 15-17 in Dayton, Ohio. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) that is wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Attendees of the 2024 myCUmortgage Partner Conference experienced two and a half days of education, professional development and networking, all to help them Trailblaze the Mortgage Frontier.

The recipients were showcased and celebrated during the conference's Annual Awards Luncheon on October 16. This year's winning partner credit unions and loan originators were selected based on the number of members assisted from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Closed loan volume as well as the unique and innovative stories behind each winner's successful year were considered in the selection process.

"While last year's mortgage and real estate markets proved to be challenging for many lenders, these credit unions and loan originators demonstrated that their members still need homes, and who better to assist them than their trusted credit union," said Paul Sutor, President of myCUmortgage. "This year's winners are true mortgage trailblazers, setting the tone for a successful year to come – congratulations to all of them!"

Partner credit unions and individual loan originators recognized by myCUmortgage include:

Most Loans Originated

Large Credit Unions: Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

Mid-Sized Credit Unions: Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Defiance, Ohio

Small Credit Unions: TopMark Federal Credit Union, Cridersville, Ohio

Purchase Money Lender of the Year: Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Defiance, Ohio

Originator of the Year: Ana Petre, TopMark Federal Credit Union, Cridersville, Ohio

Lender of the Year: Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

Marketer of the Year: Dynamic Federal Credit Union, Celina, Ohio

CU Select Partner of the Year: Natco Credit Union, Richmond, Ind.

New Partner of the Year: HealthShare Credit Union, Greensboro, N.C.

Government Partner of the Year: BCU, Vernon Hills, Ill.

In addition, the following loan originators were individually recognized for helping 100+ members with homeownership:

Jennifer Bacon, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 172 members assisted

Angela Scheidweiler, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 130 members assisted

Ashton Petrie , Wright-Patt Credit Union -- 121 members assisted

, Wright-Patt Credit Union -- 121 members assisted Mike Davis, Wright-Patt Credit Union – 104 members assisted

Jennifer Kettlewell, CU Select/myCUmortgage – 101 members assisted

The State Highway Patrol Federal Credit Union in Columbus, Ohio was awarded the Susan Edwards Scholarship. Named after the late Susan Edwards, a former employee of myCUmortgage and fierce advocate for small credit unions, the scholarship is awarded annually to a smaller credit union that demonstrates excellence in assisting members with homeownership. The scholarship funds attendance to the myCUmortgage Partner Conference.

This year's winner of the Tim Mislansky Belief Award was Terri Brancucci of Trax Federal Credit Union in Lakeland, Fla. The award was established and named to honor Mislansky, the former President of myCUmortgage and now President and CEO of Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Taking part in the 2024 Partner Conference were 72 individuals representing 29 credit unions from across the United States. The conference, which was aptly themed, Mortgages Wanted: Trailblazing the Mortgage Frontier, provides attendees with the latest news, trends and techniques in the mortgage industry as well as the opportunity to exchange information with fellow credit union mortgage representatives and network with industry leaders.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned CUSO of Wright-Patt Credit Union, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners across the United States. Learn more at www.myCUmortgage.com.

