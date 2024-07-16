MyDay™: Safeguard Global Pay's Innovative Solution for Transparent and Efficient Payroll Management

MyDay™ Eliminates the 'Black Box' of Payroll, Streamlining Operations for Global Workforces

AUSTIN,Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Global Pay, one of the most tenured providers of integrated global payroll solutions, today announced the release of MyDay™, a revolutionary platform for payroll operators and clients to collaborate on the daily operations of paying a global workforce.

For years, payroll vendors, their partners and clients have compromised on painfully manual processes, relying on Excel checklists, calendar alerts, and patchwork reminders to manage monthly payroll tasks on time. MyDay™ transforms the way payroll professionals work together day to day, bringing them together into a streamlined, collaborative interface that offers task tracking, notifications and insight into the progress of every payroll.

"Global payroll has long been a 'black box' exercise," says Tristan Woods, Chief Product Officer at Safeguard Global Pay. "Clients provide their integrations and data, receive notifications to review and approve payroll, but have no idea what's happening in between. MyDay™ is a real game-changer: it automates processes, enhances controls, and makes life easier for everyone. It also increases the transparency of our operations and enables us to supervise payroll more closely to achieve better outcomes."

Task tracking in MyDay™ is now available for all Safeguard Global clients in more than 125 countries, with support for interactive payroll milestone notes and detailed historical payrun analysis coming by the end of 2024. Beyond this release, MyDay™ will evolve to become a fully collaborative environment, featuring point-of-upload data validation, anomaly detection and analysis, and integration with HRIS/HCM systems and other Safeguard Global services.

"At Safeguard Global Pay, we design everything in close collaboration with our clients", said Mike Eralie, COO at Safeguard Pay. And our clients and Guardians are already raving about the new experience. MyDay™ boasts a customer feedback score of 8.6 out of 10. "It's already creating a transparent environment for collaboration and communication. By increasing customer visibility, it helps governance contacts ensure deliverables happen on time, and prepares them for the moment when the next task is required".

Those interested in learning more about MyDay and how it can help international payroll operations become leaner and more reliable should visit https://www.safeguardglobal.com/what-is-payroll-transparency/.

Here's to MyDay™ - the new way to pay.

About Safeguard Global Pay:

Safeguard Global Pay is a leading global managed payroll provider, offering certified, bi-directional integrations with Workday. Seamlessly integrate HR and payroll data around the world, gain comprehensive insights to labor costs, and ensure maximum engagement with Workday.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jeramie Heflin, [email protected]

SOURCE Safeguard Global Pay