MyDecisive Exits Stealth with $12M Funding to Redefine Enterprise IT Operations with Open-Source SmartHub Platform

Led by Silicon Valley veteran Ari Zilka, the company unveils open-source SmartHub and commercial suite that is slashing production costs nearly 90% for a growing roster of Fortune 500 enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyDecisive today announced its emergence from stealth mode alongside a $12 million funding round. Founded in 2023 by Silicon Valley veteran and serial entrepreneur Ari Zilka, MyDecisive is launching a proven open-source foundation, SmartHub, and a suite of commercial products already driving value for some of the world's largest enterprises.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to full-scale deployment, they face a growing challenge: human and AI developers are changing systems continuously, but most companies lack the visibility and capabilities to govern those changes safely at scale. MyDecisive closes that gap — giving enterprises an AI DevOps solution that keeps pace with every change, and with the resulting performance, security, and cost data production systems emit so enterprises can act instantly even under pressure before change becomes crisis.

"I know the cost of failed incident response from my days leading e-commerce operations, and as an investor, I've been looking for a true architectural shift to solve it. MyDecisive is that shift," said Jason Pressman, MD of Copper Sky Capital. "They deliver exactly what the enterprise needs today: an autonomous system that resolves errors and prevents outages before human intervention is even required. Moving to AI DevOps is how companies will survive the next decade of compute. Ari and the MyDecisive team are executing on a vision that no one else has been able to figure out."

Open-Source Foundation and Commercial Suite

MyDecisive's architecture operates precisely where modern enterprises need it most as they adopt AI: at the edge, inside their own cloud and on-premise.

SmartHub (The Open-Source Foundation): Built as a Kubernetes and OpenTelemetry-native, self-managing cluster, SmartHub gives engineering teams ultimate control over their telemetry data. It bypasses the traditional model of shipping massive, unoptimized data streams to expensive third-party dashboards.

Built as a Kubernetes and OpenTelemetry-native, self-managing cluster, SmartHub gives engineering teams ultimate control over their telemetry data. It bypasses the traditional model of shipping massive, unoptimized data streams to expensive third-party dashboards. Octant (The Enterprise Commercial Suite): Building on top of the SmartHub foundation, MyDecisive today announced the general availability of Octant. This suite of enterprise-ready products seamlessly integrates with SmartHub to provide advanced governance, robust security protocols, and out-of-the-box automation.

Octant cuts enterprise time-to-value down to a single day. Capabilities like enhanced error management, self-trained anomaly detection with automated runbook execution, cloud auto-scaling, and security log optimization can be added by any engineer in hours, reducing the total operating cost of production systems by nearly 90%.

"For the past three years, we have been quietly building the infrastructure that enterprises actually need, rather than the hype they've been sold," said Ari Zilka, Founder and CEO of MyDecisive. "By rooting our commercial offerings in the open-source SmartHub platform, we are giving organizations the flexibility of open standards combined with the power and security of enterprise-grade tooling. Our customers aren't just testing our AI; they are operating it in production at scale, with immediate same-day value."

Enterprise Market Momentum

MyDecisive exits stealth with significant market traction. The company is already powering production workloads for major enterprise customers and boasts an accelerating pipeline of successful deployments across the financial services, retail, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors.

"When IT leaders are ready to fully optimize their production observability posture, they turn to Intelli Platforms. Powered by MyDecisive, we look beyond basic cost control to holistically optimize production operations," said Ross Mistretta, Chief Technology & Delivery Officer at Intelli Platforms. "This delivers bulletproof stability and precise control over all production costs, not just the observability tax. We are actively working with a premier roster of enterprise operations teams who have hit a wall with standard dashboards and endless MTTx cycles, and are demanding a smarter, autonomous path forward."

To learn more about MyDecisive, the SmartHub platform, and its suite of enterprise products, visit mydecisive.ai.

About MyDecisive

MyDecisive is the AI DevOps platform that unifies engineering, operations, and FinOps to secure and scale mission-critical applications. Built on the open-source SmartHub foundation, MyDecisive intercepts telemetry at the edge, enabling enterprises to autonomously resolve incidents, govern AI workloads, and drastically reduce production observability costs. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, MyDecisive powers the infrastructure of the world's most demanding organizations, ensuring legacy and AI systems run flawlessly side by side. For more information, visit www.mydecisive.ai.

SOURCE MyDecisive