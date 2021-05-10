myDigitalOffice Announces the Acquisition of Broadvine, a Leader in Hotel Budgeting, Forecasting, and Performance Reporting Technology

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- myDigitalOffice (MDO), the leading technology platform for hotel performance management, today announces an asset purchase from Broadvine, a long standing provider of hotel performance planning applications, including their cloud-based budgeting and forecasting platform.

The addition of Broadvine's technology will intensify MDO's rapid growth and solidify their position as a market leader in hotel performance management and data analytics. The acquisition expands MDO's platform by adding standardized hotel budgeting capabilities with week over week forecasts. Additionally, Broadvine's customers will benefit from additional support and customer success resources from MDO's globally dispersed team of hospitality technologists and customer success professionals.

"Budgeting and forecasting is the number one thing that our customers have asked us for over the last 18-24 months," said Ali Moloo, founder and CEO of myDigitalOffice. "This acquisition instantly rounds out our platform to create a truly end-to-end hotel performance management system. It's a monumental milestone for us and a great honor to welcome the Broadvine team into the MDO family as we continue to drive positive change in our industry through innovation and customer service."

For years, Broadvine has been enabling its hospitality customers to store all of their hotel data in one location, review & edit budgets with ease, create driver-based budgets and forecasts, as well as compare any budget or forecast across their portfolios. Those customers will soon recognize the strength and momentum of myDigitalOffice and benefit from more innovation, product evolution, and world class customer success.

"We are excited to join the MDO team," said Broadvine CEO, Lex Raleigh. "Empowering hoteliers to succeed is what we do. Now, with myDigitalOffice, we will lessen even more of the burdens and challenges that hoteliers face every day. I couldn't be more proud or excited to combine our expertise with the MDO team and to continue to support hoteliers around the globe."

Despite the global pandemic, myDigitalOffice more than doubled their customer base in 2020 and is expected to grow by more than 3x in 2021. The Broadvine acquisition is a testament to MDO's commitment to continued innovation and growth and is a direct result of customer and market demand.



About myDigitalOffice:

myDigitalOffice is an end-to-end information management platform for sourcing, processing, and storing hospitality data in the cloud. Our SaaS solutions help hotel owners, operators, franchisees, and hospitality REITs automate the hotel back office and manage property portfolio performance to a tee. The visibility, connectivity, and control delivered by our award-winning cloud-based dashboards, document management software and integrated data feeds allow teams to reach greater levels of productivity, ensure regulatory compliance, and reduce environmental impact while optimizing profitability. Learn more at www.mydigitaloffice.com.

About Broadvine:

Broadvine delivers financial performance management software to help hotel management companies and ownership groups increase profitability and operational efficiencies across their portfolio. Broadvine's SaaS application consists of Reporting, Forecasting and Labor modules – providing a robust and flexible platform. Broadvine is utilized by over 30 management companies and almost 500 properties worldwide. For more information, visit www.broadvine.com .

Media Contact:

Brenna Sansing

Field Marketing & Demand Generation Manager

myDigitalOffice

E: [email protected]

SOURCE myDigitalOffice

Related Links

https://www.mydigitaloffice.com

