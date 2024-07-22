MyDogToy Marks 20th Anniversary with the Launch of Mighty® No Stuff Dog Toys Celebration Collection

Four new, durable Mighty No Stuff dog toys are exclusively available on MyDogToy.com

PHOENIX, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyDogToy, maker of the beloved brands Tuffy®, Mighty Toys®, Silly Squeakers® and DuraForce®, celebrates 20 years of creating high-quality, durable and safe dog toys through its signature craftsmanship and fabrication. To mark this significant milestone, MyDogToy is launching the new Mighty® No Stuff Celebration Collection to recognize wag-worthy occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and so much more. The toy line features a festive party-themed fleece pattern and includes the no-stuff ring, bone and ball, (the ball is available in two sizes), all retailing between $11.50 to $14.50. They are perfect for playing tug and fetch and are great for all dog breeds. The toys are stuffing free, squeak, float and are machine washable.

Celebration Line

"Our journey from a garage startup to national retailer partner with neighborhood and big-box stores has been incredible," said Stephen Sacra, founder and CEO of MyDogToy. "As a family-owned and operated company, our mission has always been to ensure long-lasting and safe play for dogs. We are happy to uphold this commitment with our new collection, designed to celebrate dog milestones and create endless new memories for dogs and their owners."

Founded in 2004 with only three dog toys, MyDogToy has grown into a leader within the pet industry. The company is committed to designing and producing all their toys and packaging in-house, guaranteeing top-notch quality for their distinctive craftsmanship, innovative designs and environmentally friendly packaging. Over the past two decades, MyDogToy has diversified its product offerings to cater to various dog play preferences and behaviors, now offering over 550 toys across four distinct brands—Tuffy®, Mighty Toys®, DuraForce® and Silly Squeakers®. Additionally, MyDogToy continues to maximize fun with the launch of multiple new dog toys each year, such as the latest Celebration Collection.

The Mighty® No Stuff Celebration Collection is available for purchase at MyDogToy.com and Amazon. Mighty® Toys are meticulously designed with durability and safety in mind, making them perfect for the most vigorous play sessions. Each toy is crafted using multiple layers of premium, non-toxic fabric and robust stitching to ensure long-lasting strength. With their innovative design and superior construction, Mighty® Toys provide both fun and safety, giving pet owners peace of mind and their dogs endless hours of enjoyment.

For MyDogToy's full assortment of Tuffy®, Mighty Toys®, Silly Squeakers® and DuraForce® toys, visit www.mydogtoy.com.

About MyDogToy

Established in 2004 in Phoenix, Arizona, MyDogToy launched its first collection of durable dog toys. Its mission is to offer a variety of non-toxic, interactive, long-lasting and unique toys. It strives to give dog owners toy options that limit the challenges of dangerous play with safe materials and innovative construction. MyDogToy has expanded to include the brands of Tuffy, Mighty Toys, Silly Squeakers and DuraForce recognizing different dog play interests and habits. MyDogToy is an industry leader dog toy maker who values safe dog play. For more information, visit mydogtoy.com.

Contact:

Keagan Smith

(248) 761-0340

[email protected]

SOURCE MyDogToy