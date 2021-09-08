MyDomaine Launches its First-Ever Digital Magazine

"MyDomaine has always been a digital-first publication on the forefront of the design world, so our new magazine feels like the perfect next step. These quarterly issues will help us connect with millions of people who are passionate about design, in a fresh, innovative way," said Mélanie Berliet, SVP & General Manager of MyDomaine.

Each quarterly issue centers around MyDomaine's commitment to highly-curated, fresh content that helps readers cultivate a space they want to live and entertain in. The September Issue features four sections that include four stories each, focused on the future, the past, the present, and timeless inspiration.

In her feature story, world-renowned supermodel and cover-star, Miranda Kerr, gives MyDomaine the grand tour of her Malibu home, which includes many pieces from the Miranda Kerr Home line (and a bathtub in the bedroom!). Kerr's design-savvy and impeccable taste combined with in-context looks at several pieces from her furniture line exemplify the mission of the MyDomaine digital magazine: to provide specialized content that design enthusiasts care about.

The September Issue also contains in-depth stories including a look at TikTok's influence on design, the concept of "Joy Decorating," why people are increasingly shopping for investment pieces, and how more than a year at home has changed the design world.

For more and to read The September Issue, visit here .

