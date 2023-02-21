Myeloid Therapeutics and New South Wales (NSW) Government in Australia Announce Collaboration to Design, Build, and Launch State-of-the-Art GMP Manufacturing Facility Dedicated to RNA Immunotherapies

-NSW will invest AU $96 million to support the facility design, construction and roll-out -

-Myeloid will operate the facility and bring its RNA know-how and leadership to the local RNA innovation ecosystem –

-With this partnership, Myeloid also secures its GMP manufacturing and supply chain in order to deliver life-changing medicines to patients with cancer-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that it will collaborate with the New South Wales (NSW) Government in Australia to create a world-class RNA manufacturing and research facility. The mission of the facility is to accelerate the commercialization of Myeloid's RNA therapeutics and building an RNA ecosystem in NSW. NSW is investing AU $96 million in the facility, enabling Myeloid to secure its supply chain for clinical development and future commercialization of RNA-based therapeutics. This investment and collaboration will also enhance further the growth potential of other biotechnology companies and researchers in Australia.

The manufacturing facility, located on the Macquarie University campus within the Connect Macquarie Park Innovation District (in the Sydney Metropolitan region), will be custom designed and equipped for the manufacture of RNA-based therapies within one location. This state-of-the-art facility will be commissioned and qualified by Myeloid, and Myeloid will be responsible for the GMP manufacturing and other licenses enabling global clinical product supply.

"This partnership with New South Wales and its Health Infrastructure team for the creation of a state-of-the-art RNA-manufacturing facility represents a significant milestone. It positions Myeloid to become a leading GMP manufacturer and developer of RNA-based immunotherapies across the globe," said Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid. "By enabling control of our manufacturing processes, combined with our proven bioengineering capabilities and mRNA expertise, we have secured a unique, non-dilutive path to delivering our product portfolio to patients. We are proud to partner with NSW, who have demonstrated foresight and a willingness to innovate, by deploying capital for the facility and more broadly, for the health benefit of its citizens. We and NSW share the goal to bring innovative, cost-effective immunotherapies to patients who need them in a timely manner and on a consistent basis."

In addition to the manufacturing and large-scale commercial capabilities, the facility will include laboratories that can be used to support process development, and other support spaces to accommodate the development of innovative products evaluated in Australian clinical trials and across the globe.

NSW Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens said the NSW Government is partnering with Myeloid, alongside one of Australia's leading universities, Macquarie University, to support the State's capability to develop and manufacture RNA-based therapeutics locally.

"Our partnership with Myeloid and our significant investment in RNA manufacturing will create a globally competitive R&D ecosystem in NSW that will attract innovators, collaborators and investors to the state and to Australia. The cutting-edge work that will be done at this world-leading facility has the potential to save lives by accelerating our biomedical research capabilities and boosting early phase clinical trials to combat disease," said Mr. Henskens.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

