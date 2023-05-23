Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate at SVB Securities Biopharma Company Connect Event

News provided by

Myeloid

23 May, 2023, 16:05 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that it will participate in the SVB Securities Biopharma Company Connect event, taking place virtually May 24th- 25th, 2023.

Myeloid management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer.  Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, and RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™. 

Investor and Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
858-914-1962

SOURCE Myeloid

