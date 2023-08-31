Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Citi's 18 th Annual BioPharma Conference, taking place September 5-7, 2023 , in Boston, MA

Annual BioPharma Conference, taking place , in Management will participate in a fireside chat on September 6, 2023 , at 11:20 am ET .

, at . Chardan's SPICI Symposium, taking place September 10-12 th , 2023, in San Diego, CA

, 2023, in Management will participate in a panel titled "Immune Cell Engineering" on September 12, 2023 , at 10:15 am PT .

, at . Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2023 , in NY

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, and RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™.

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-914-1962

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics