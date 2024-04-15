Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing RNA immunotherapies to conquer cancer, today announced its participation at Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit, taking place virtually April 29-30.

Daniel Getts, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Myeloid, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:30 am ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

