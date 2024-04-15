Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

News provided by

Myeloid Therapeutics

Apr 15, 2024, 17:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing RNA immunotherapies to conquer cancer, today announced its participation at Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit, taking place virtually April 29-30. 

Daniel Getts, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Myeloid, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:30 am ET.  Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases.  Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected] 

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics

Also from this source

Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that it will participate in the following...
Myeloid Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing with MT-302, a Novel TROP2-Targeting RNA CAR, in Phase 1 Study for Advanced or Metastatic Epithelial Tumors

Myeloid Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing with MT-302, a Novel TROP2-Targeting RNA CAR, in Phase 1 Study for Advanced or Metastatic Epithelial Tumors

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage oncology company, has dosed the first patient with MT-302 in a Phase 1 study for advanced or ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics