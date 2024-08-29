Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

Aug 29, 2024, 08:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, 2024, in New York, NY
  • Wells Fargo Annual Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, 2024, in Boston, MA
  • Chardan's 3rd Annual SPICI Symposium, September 8-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA
  • 4th Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 8-9, 2024

During these events, Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.  For collaborative interests, write to [email protected].

Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]

