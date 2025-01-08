Myeloid Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

News provided byMyeloid Therapeutics, Inc.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2025.
Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid, will present on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:30 am PT. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
About Myeloid Therapeutics
Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter. For collaborative interests, write to [email protected].
