Myeloid Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2025.

Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid, will present on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:30 am PT. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

