Myeloid Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

Jan 08, 2025, 08:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2025.

Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid, will present on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:30 am PT.  Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.  For collaborative interests, write to [email protected].

Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its...
Myeloid Therapeutics Announces SITC 2024 Oral Presentation on MT-303, the First in vivo GPC3 Targeting mRNA CAR in Human Studies for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Myeloid Therapeutics Announces SITC 2024 Oral Presentation on MT-303, the First in vivo GPC3 Targeting mRNA CAR in Human Studies for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today an oral...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics