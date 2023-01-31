Myeloid Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that management will present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Day, being held February 8-9, 2023, in New York, NY.

Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid, will present a company overview on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:35 pm ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

