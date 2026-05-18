Myers Home Buyers Announces Partnership with Carrot

Dallas–Fort Worth investment brokerage pairs the industry's highest commission split with the platform behind $1 billion in customer revenue — giving its agents an unprecedented head start.

DALLAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myers Home Buyers, the Dallas–Fort Worth investment real estate brokerage known for the tagline "Where Agents Become Investors," today announced a strategic partnership with Carrot, the most trusted website and CRM platform for real estate investors. Under the partnership, every Myers agent will be equipped with a Carrot website, CarrotCRM, and Carrot's AI-powered lead tools as part of their onboarding.

The combination is one of the most aggressive agent-equipping moves the investor-brokerage space has seen. Myers offers a 90% commission split, five income streams, and off-market deal flow from day one. Carrot has powered over four million inbound leads and more than $1 billion in customer revenue since 2013, with sites that convert seven times higher than other lead sources and produce 2.5x more profit per deal.

Together, the two companies are eliminating the biggest gap most new investor-agents face: getting in front of motivated sellers from day one.

"Carrot has been the gold standard for serious real estate investors for over a decade," said Josh DeShong, CEO and Founder at Myers Home Buyers. "Pairing their lead-generation engine with our 90% split, live mentorship, and off-market deal flow means our agents launch with every advantage. Nothing else in the industry comes close."

"Myers is building something rare - a brokerage genuinely built around the agent's success," said Trevor Mauch, Carrot CEO.. "Their model aligns with everything we believe about helping investors generate leads, build trust, and close more deals. We're proud to power their growth."

Myers agents will receive Carrot website setup and CRM access during onboarding, with ongoing strategy support delivered through Myers' weekly investor-led classes.

About Myers Home Buyers Myers Home Buyers is a cloud based real estate brokerage headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With thousands of deals closed, Myers offers the industry's highest commission split, five income streams, and a clear path from licensed agent to full-time real estate investor. Learn more at myershomebuyers.com.

About Carrot: Carrot is the leading provider of high-performing lead generation websites and online marketing tools for real estate investors and agents. Founded in 2013, Carrot websites are intentionally designed to have high page speed, rank well in search engines, and convert more motivated leads. CarrotCRM is a real estate-specific CRM for investors of all sizes, providing lead outreach automation, centralized property data insights, critical pipeline reporting, individual employee insights, and customizable AI features that improve focus and velocity. Learn more at www.carrot.com and www.carrot.com/crm .

SOURCE Myers Home Buyers