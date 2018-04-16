MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner

An industry-leading Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution with features tailored for the healthcare vertical;

Vonage Advanced Contact Center solution to enable deeper engagement with patients seeking service and support;

Vonage's private MPLS network solution with encryption that helps MyEyeDr meet HIPAA compliance requirements; providing enhanced network reliability and redundancy through Vonage SmartWAN, an SD-WAN solution, ensuring Quality of Service (QoS), automatic packet routing across multiple connections for high availability across all MyEyeDr locations and devices even over broadband internet connections;

An Enterprise Service Management Director and team managing the Vonage/MyEyeDr relationship and working day-to-day to ensure an exceptional experience and ever increasing satisfaction;

Vonage's Communications Platform as-a-Service (CPaaS) offering via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, for programmable communications that enable deeper patient engagement. Nexmo solutions will help MyEyeDr to enhance the patient journey, with the ability to provide on-demand connections between optometrists, eyeglass suppliers and patients to answer questions, like order status, and address concerns in real-time.

"As a longstanding customer, we have a deep level of trust in Vonage, not only as our business communications provider, but as a partner that is equally focused on creating a better and more personalized experience for our patients," said Alex Healey, Senior IT Manager for MyEyeDr. "Vonage provides the reliability, network and service quality and security, helping healthcare providers like us keep communications at our offices running smoothly, secure, and with innovative technology that enables us to have deeper, more meaningful relationships with our patients."

Mr. Healey continued, "MyEyeDr has been growing aggressively over the last three years, with nationwide expansion and consistently adding more than 80 locations every year. MyEyeDr is expected to grow to 600 locations in the next 3-5 years, and Vonage presented a solution that is repeatable, cost effective and easy to scale to support our growth strategy."

"We're thrilled that MyEyeDr has renewed its partnership with Vonage and for the opportunity to expand upon our current relationship and offer new and innovative ways for MyEyeDr's employees to stay connected to each other and their patients," said Roli Points, Senior Director, Client Services for Vonage. "Providing the tools MyEyeDr needs to not only keep its locations connected, but to enhance the patient journey allows them to focus on what they do best - providing patient-focused vision care to help people lead healthier lives."

MyEyeDr partners with local neighborhood eye care centers to provide expanded eyewear selections and vision health services to patients across the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Midwest and Southeast United States. With Vonage, employees will stay connected, enabling increased productivity and collaboration across locations, while enhancing the patient experience by easily connecting them with doctors who may work in several office locations.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

(vg-a)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myeyedr-selects-vonage-as-its-business-communications-partner-300630185.html

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

http://www.vonage.com

