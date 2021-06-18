myFace Celebrates… Raises $400,000 with Performances by Youth Living with Facial Differences and Celebrity Support Sharing Stories of Inclusion, Kindness and Compassion

With appearances by R.J. Palacio, Emerson Steele, David Santiago, Melissa McGoff and David Maiullo, throughout the show, the talents of myFace Stars were showcased and compelling stories were shared about living with a facial difference.

R.J. Palacio, author of #1 New York Times bestseller Wonder, shared, "Be patient with yourself. Be patient with the world. Because sometimes the world doesn't understand you. But you can sort of pave the path to understanding just by being who you are, by being true to yourself, and by staying the course."

WABC7NY Eyewitness News Meteorologist Jeff Smith announced during myFace Celebrates… that he will emcee the 9th Annual myFace Races For Faces Virtual Kickoff Celebration on Sunday, September 19, 2021 10:00-1:00 PM ET.



"I'm in awe of all that myFace does to support those with craniofacial differences, and I'm such a fan of their larger message of compassion," said Jeff Smith. "I encourage everyone to register and get started by visiting RacesForFaces.org . It's a fantastic, fun way to get to know the myFace community, and you can get your friends and family involved by starting a team and leading the way in giving back!"

Almost every hour in this country a child is born with a craniofacial difference. Every year 100,000 individuals are disfigured through accident or disease. myFace is here to support anyone with a facial difference by providing access to resources and the tools they need to thrive.

Races for Faces, one of myFace's most important fundraising and outreach events of the year, will raise critical funds to provide craniofacial patients and families access to holistic comprehensive care and support they need and deserve. myFace has set a goal to raise $250,000 to help give individuals and families the gift of confidence and hope for a brighter tomorrow while enabling them to lead full and productive lives.

Who better to understand this than one of myFace's Grand Marshals for this year's event, Team Smile With AngelJayce. Mom, CarlaMarie, calls AngelJayce her "miracle baby," and no one can get enough of his beautiful "forever smile" which illuminates everyone's world – along with his charismatic personality. "myFace is an army on the frontlines that protects and guides all craniofacial families." said CarlaMarie.

At only 3 years of age, AngelJayce has already had several surgeries to repair his cleft lip and palate and a surgery to replace his ear tube to help him hear. He's undergone speech therapy to hone his verbal and language articulation. Every year Team Smile With AngelJayce participates in Races For Faces bringing together their family and friends to celebrate AngelJayce and bring awareness to the thousands of other individuals and families across the nation impacted by facial differences.

Races for Faces has traditionally been an in-person 5k walk, but these challenging times continue to call for a different approach. myFace invites everyone to join this year's virtual event on Sunday, September 19, 2021 to celebrate differences, promote acceptance, raise funds and bring awareness to the craniofacial community.

To learn more and register visit https://myface.org/races-for-faces/

ABOUT myFace

For 70 years, myFace has advocated for individuals and families to ensure them access to comprehensive craniofacial care and support. By providing important services, such as emotional support groups, educational webinars, and online resources, myFace helps individuals achieve their potential to live their best life possible.

For more information about myFace, please visit www.myFace.org . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

