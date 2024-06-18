MyFandom Launches Revolutionary Sports App, Empowering Fans to Create Their Sports Legacy

Co-Owned by Actor Freddie Prinze Jr., MyFandom Offers Unparalleled Access to Over 100,000 Sporting Events

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFandom, the groundbreaking sports app that puts fans at the heart of the action, is proud to announce its official launch. Co-owned by actor Freddie Prinze Jr., MyFandom offers an immersive platform for sports enthusiasts to explore, engage, and create their unique sports legacy.

With an extensive database of over 100,000 past and present sporting events across various disciplines, MyFandom empowers users to tag the events they've attended or watched, share their thoughts, memories, and experiences, and become part of the event's permanent record. From iconic games to unforgettable moments, MyFandom is the ultimate destination for sports fans to relive and share their passion.

"We believe that sports fans are the lifeblood of the game," said Freddie Prinze Jr., co-owner of MyFandom. "From Football, Basketball and Baseball to MMA and Pro Wrestling, MyFandom gives them the tools to showcase their passion, connect with like-minded individuals, and create a lasting legacy."

Key features of MyFandom include:

Extensive Event Database: Explore over 100,000 past and present sporting events from around the globe.

Tag, Share, and Relive: Tag events, leave comments, upload photos and videos, and write in-depth reviews or stories.

Trending Events: Stay up-to-date with the most popular and discussed sporting events.

Comprehensive Event Calendar: Plan ahead with an extensive calendar of upcoming sporting events worldwide.

Multimedia Memories: Enhance event records with photos and videos, preserving cherished sports moments.

Engage with the Community: Connect with fellow fans, discover their experiences, stories, and insights.

MyFandom is more than just an app; it's a movement that celebrates the dedication of sports fans. Every week, as new games unfold, users can dive into MyFandom to record their thoughts and reactions, building a rich tapestry of their sports journey.

"At MyFandom, we understand the deep passion that fans have for sports and the lasting impact it has on their lives," added Fred Shernoff, co-founder of MyFandom. "We wanted to create a platform that not only celebrates that passion but also allows fans to make it a part of their own legacy. MyFandom is designed to empower sports enthusiasts to curate their unique sports journey, preserving their memories and experiences for generations to come."

MyFandom is available for download on iOS devices. To learn more about MyFandom visit www.MyFandomApp.com.

